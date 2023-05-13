Dangerous drugs must be stopped at the border

When the use of phensedyl had increased in Bangladesh, many new phensedyl factories had sprung up in border-lying areas of India. When phensedyl’s use inside Bangladesh declined, those factories shut down.

Phensedyl used to come from India, now narcotics which are several times more harmful than phensedyl are flooding in from Myanmar. The drug traders bring newer shipments into the country.

Since 700,000 plus Rohingyas arrived in Bangladesh after being driven out from Myanmar in 2017, smuggling of narcotics has increased as well. The government’s so-called gunfights and all-out drives it couldn’t improve the situation.