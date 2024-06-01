There should be no harassment for export-import traders at customs

There has been a bitter-sweet relationship between the customs officials and the export-import traders.

The officials alleged that the traders resort to unfair means to evade duty and raise various complaints after being held by the customs authorities. In contrast, the traders claimed the customs officers always seek bribes and harass those who do not fulfill their demands.

In a report on 28 May, Prothom Alo revealed astounding information regarding export-import trade. An export-oriented garment factory, located on the outskirts of the capital city, had opened a letter of credit (LC) to import 90,000 kg of clothes from China in three shipments through the Chattogram port.