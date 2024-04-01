BUET situation: Let the impasse end quickly 

Incidents occurring at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in the last few days are not only abnormal but alarming as well.

Student politics was banned there after Abrar Fahad, a student of the Sher-e-Bangla Hall was killed at the hands of Chhatra League leaders and activists on the night of 6 October 2019. There has been no mishap at the university in the last four and a half years following that decision.

But has why a sudden impasse been created to the end of March 2024? The agitating students have protested and boycotted exams. On the other hand, Chhatra League holding a rally at the central Shaheed Minar Sunday demanded introduction of systematic politics in BUET.