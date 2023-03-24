Ramadan market: What is the govt doing to control prices?

Everywhere around the world traders decrease the price of commodities during festivals for the sake of the consumers. But in our country the unscrupulous traders take the month of Ramadan and festivals like Eid as a scope to earn more profit. They hike prices at their whim because of the weakness of the organisations responsible for monitoring markets. Not only the poor and the lower income people, even the middle class have been suffering from this exorbitant price hike not only at the time of Ramadan, rather around the year. No doubt their sufferings will grow during this Ramadan.

It was expected that the price of commodities will be hiked at the time of Ramadan. Despite this, it does not seem the government took any effective measure to curb this. The commerce minister assured that the price will not increase. But the question is will the traders take his words into account.

The way the price has already been hiked, the poor and the lower income people will have to fast with less intake of food. These people could get a bit relief if the government increases market monitoring and supplies more products through TCB (Trading Corporation Bangladesh). Like Selim Raihan, the professor of economics department at Dhaka University, we want to say the government should use its market controlling mechanisms.