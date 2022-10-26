We appreciate High Court’s judgment

It doesn’t matter where the journalist got the information. What matters is whether the information is true or not. Since journalists publish information in the public interest, they are not obliged to disclose the source of the information.

The ruling of the court has echoed this universally accepted truth. Worryingly, vested interests continue to put pressure on journalists to reveal their sources. Many journalists are also subjected to harassment for not revealing the source of information. On the other hand, if the source of the information is revealed, there is a danger that the informant will be at risk.

The High Court issued a spontaneous order on 8 March last year when a report published on 2 March that year in a daily titled ‘“ACC style” in fighting corruption: Exoneration of engineer Ashraful for 200 million!’ Ashraful Alam, director general of the Housing and Building Research Institute, and his wife are being acquitted of allegations of acquiring illegal wealth through corruption, the report said.