New curriculum: Why delay in finalising assessment structure

Students are the worst victims while teachers are in an uncertainty as the evaluation framework has not been finalised. There is an app called “Naipunya” to store the assessment data but it must be updated for public exams. That work has also stopped.

According to a Prothom Alo investigation, the Ministry of Education is delaying the decision to finalise the evaluation framework for the new curriculum. NCTB had, though, drafted it last February in the light of experiences at home and abroad.

Recently, the committee formed by the Ministry of Education to coordinate the implementation of the new curriculum and the finalisation of the evaluation system, made a final recommendation, asking that the weightage of the SSC examination should be programme-based. It proposed 50 per cent of the weightage for the practical and the remaining 50 per cent for the written part.