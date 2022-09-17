Number of absentee SSC examinees is alarming

The first day of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams was mired in different sorts of irregularities on 15 September. There were reports of distributing the wrong set of question papers. Some 26 examinees were expelled for malpractice. Besides, two teachers were suspended and one other was relieved from duty at the examination hall. Even, the MCQ (multiple choice questions) part of Bengali second paper examination under the Jashore Education Board was cancelled due to the distribution of wrong set of question papers in Narail. We always have observed such sorts of incidents during the public examinations.

Although the exam started at 10.00am on the previous occasions, it started at 11.00am this time considering traffic congestion. The students were asked to be at the examination centres 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam. However, the students did not have to suffer much to reach respective centres despite huge traffic.