Teachers’ training neglected

While primary and secondary level education is going through multifaceted crises in this country, the education ministry or concerned offices of the education department are reluctant to admit that. Whatever they are doing and whenever they are doing it, they are considering it the best.

Neglecting objection from educationalists and guradians, officials of the education department had forced annual public examinations on the students of class five and eight. While this didn’t benefit students in any way, coaching and notes-guides sellers’ business have boomed.

The government most recently has excluded public examinations from class five and eight but, has retained the scholarship examination in class five. In fact, there even has been a scandal about publishing the scholarship examination results this time.

In addition to various experiments with public examinations, insufficiency of teachers at primary and secondary levels, delay in textbook distribution, lack of necessary educational supplies in schools have turned into the 'fate' of students.