Fuel import: Why the oil price not being adjusted?  

Last year, while announcing the increase in electricity prices, State Minister for Energy and Power Nasrul Hamid stated that no more subsidies would be provided on electricity.

He emphasised that if prices rise in the international market, they will also increase in the domestic market. However, if this is indeed the government's policy, why was the price raised domestically even when it fell in the international market?

According to Prothom Alo news, when fuel oil prices increased a year and a half ago, it was promised that if prices fell in the world market, they would also decrease domestically.

However, this did not materialise. Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), a government organisation, has been profiting from the additional funds collected from customers over the past year and a half. Additionally, the government has earned significant revenue from fuel oil duties and taxes as well as collected dividends.