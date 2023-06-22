Sugar turns bitter: Reduce duty on import

There sugar market has not stablised despite repeated meetings between traders and the government’s policymakers on prices of the commodity. If the government takes one step forward, the traders backtrack two steps. Customers are purchasing sugar at a much higher price than the price set by the government. The high prices are turning the taste of sugar bitter for the consumers.

According to a Prothom Alo report, mill owners want to increase sugar prices on the pretext of the global market. Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association said on Monday that they will sell packet sugar at Tk 150 a kg and loose sugar at 140 a kg from 22 June. The association conveyed its decision to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) in a letter.