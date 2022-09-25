SSC question paper leak: Those responsible must not get away

There were times when question papers of various exams were leaked rampantly. The question papers of the public examination or the admission tests were often leaked. There were incidents of leaked question papers going viral on social media.

Question paper leak can be marked as one of the failures of this government. It has been criticised and talked over relentlessly. At one stage the question paper leak almost stopped due to various measures taken by the government. But the question paper of six subjects of Dinajpur board was leaked on the first day of the exam which garnered new concern.