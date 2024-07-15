Miserable banking sector: How long will the govt let go of loan defaulters?

The same thing has happened in case of defaulted loans. When criticism about the defaulted loans had been raging in every quarters, the government showed a lesser amount of defaulted loans adopting various tactics. This type of misinformation will give a wrong message not only for the banking sector but also for the overall economy. Even it will have a negative impact on foreign trade as well, believe the people concerned.

Now the question, will the government push the banking sector towards a catastrophe trying to protect a few loan defaulters? If they don’t do that they have to share the factual information of loan with the public. While presenting the budget of 2024-25 fiscal year finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali had promised to bring down defaulted loans to 10 per cent.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Bank had also created a roadmap to bring back order in the banking sector. They had taken an initiative of merging good banks with the bad ones. The people of the country has not benefitted from any of these yet. But if the Bangladesh Bank wants to reduce defaulted loans for real, stern actions have to be taken against the loan defaulters.

Let's stay away from ‘eating lavishly by selling off the belongings’.