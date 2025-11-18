Sheikh Hasina’s sentence proves none is above the law

The first verdict has been delivered in a case concerning crimes against humanity committed during the July–August 2024 mass uprising. On Monday, International Crimes Tribunal–1 announced the death sentence against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The two other accused—former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, who also received the death penalty, and former inspector general of police and prosecution witness in the case, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun—were sentenced to five years in prison.

The court ordered the confiscation of the properties of Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. In addition, it directed that “compensation be provided to the martyrs and injured” of the July movement. This verdict has appeared to bring some relief to the families of those killed in the July uprising and is being seen as an important step toward justice.

During July and August last year, while suppressing the student–mass movement, widespread crimes such as extrajudicial and indiscriminate killings, attacks, severe physical torture, and arbitrary arrests had taken place. State forces and ruling-party activists used lethal weapons indiscriminately. Helicopters were also used to fire on students and the public. Nearly 1,500 people were killed—most of them shot dead with rifles and shotguns. More than 20,000 people were injured, many of whom were permanently blinded or lost limbs.