Human Development Index: No scope to be complacent

But there is no scope to be complacent in this success. We must remember that overall the country is faring well. As many as 128 countries are ahead of Bangladesh. It will take a long time to reach in the double digit rank especially with the pace we have been improving. The main element of Bangladesh’s improvement in the index is growth in Gross National Income. Who are getting the benefits of this growth in income? If the greater number of people do not get the benefit of this growth, it would not be possible to take the HDI to the expected level.

The biggest hindrances to development in HDI are corruption, mismanagement and inefficiency. Ruling Awami League in its election manifesto pledged zero tolerance against corruption. They also talked about nurturing manpower appropriate for the 21st century. But it is sad that those pledges were reflected a very little in the last 13 and a half years of its governance. Lack of rule of law and lack of efficient manpower has been stopping the wheels of development at every step.

Information regarding public health and education is analysed to highlight the improvement in human resources. Our success in these two sectors is also little. People learned a hard lesson regarding the country’s fragile health sector during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite growth in literacy rate we could not build efficient manpower in every field. Again, the government has considerable failure in utilising the educated population.