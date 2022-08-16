Inconsistent transport fare: What are regulatory agencies doing?

This sector of expenditure has no basis in reality. Transport owners have sole influence over the government's decision to raise fares. Fares have also been randomly increased for transportation of goods by road and sea. From Chattogram port to Dhaka, where the fuel cost has increased from Tk 2040 to Tk 2,380 per vehicle, the transport companies are charging Tk 4,000 to Tk 4,500 extra.

The government authorities and the transport owners have put the huge burden of additional fares and expenses along with the real increase of costs on the shoulders of the consumer. But the ability to withstand pressure is certainly not infinite.

The anarchic and depressing picture of the abnormal increase in the price of fuel and the arbitrary increase in the fares in public transport and goods transportation following that, raises a big question about the role of the relevant authorities of the government. What are the government's regulatory and supervisory agencies doing? The regulatory agencies must step forward to stop the anarchy that has been created in the public transport and goods transport fares.