Government housing project: Is no one responsible for the waste?

Many people are lobbying with ministers and secretaries to get allotment of apartments in these places. However, no one is willing to go to Mirpur due to transportation problems. Government officials will prefer to stay where transport is easily available. Moreover, private housing facilities are available at cheaper prices than the rent fixed for government apartments in Narayanganj and Maijdi.

There is a provision to verify the feasibility of any building before construction. But the top officials of the ministry did not feel the need for that either. What is the justification for the waste of billions by the government due to the arbitrariness and imprudence of the concerned department?

These buildings built by spending millions cannot remain vacant. Low-ranking officers and employees should be allotted those apartments by relaxing terms and conditions if needed. The entire process of the construction of those buildings should be investigated. Those responsible for this waste should also be held accountable. Such waste of public tax money cannot go unheeded.