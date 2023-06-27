EC's delay in registering new parties not acceptable

The Election Commission (EC) led by Kazi Habibul Awal drew up a roadmap for the forthcoming national election, so they could carry out their tasks accordingly.

The parliamentary election is scheduled to be held towards the end of December this year or the beginning of January next year. The fact that the commission has been unable to carry out its tasks in accordance to its work plan or roadmap announced in September last year, is evident in its failure to register new political parties.

According to a Prothom Alo report, EC had said it would complete the registration of the new political parties within June this year, in view of the coming 12th parliamentary polls. In was in their roadmap to scrutinise the applications for the new registration in May and then to publish the list of the newly registered political parties in June. But till the last working day of June, EC has failed to complete examining the information from the field regarding the applicant parties.