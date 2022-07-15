Equality of men and women: A long way to go

Education and political empowerment is one of the foundations of gender equality in Bangladesh. The country has had a woman as chief executive for more than three decades (with the exception of two years of caretaker government in between). The speaker of the national parliament and the leader of the opposition party are also women. In that case, the equality of men and women in politics should move forward.

But the previous governments were not able to achieve the desired success as they continued in the conventional way. At the local level we are electing women representatives through direct voting. But the 50 seats reserved for women in the national parliament are being elected through indirect voting. Their power has been greatly reduced by this.

Another foundation of women's empowerment in Bangladesh was education. The ratio of students at primary and secondary level was almost equal. Female students are also ahead in exam results. It is certainly positive. But their presence in the work place is not that visible.