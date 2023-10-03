11th JS: No accountability without fair elections

As the parliament has no real opposition, the parliamentary committees never functioned properly. No parliamentary standing committees could fulfil the criteria on sitting at least once a month. The reason is most of the lawmakers have no accountability to people or they do not understand the division between legislative and executive branches.

The rate of lawmakers’ attendance in parliament sessions is also frustrating. At least 60 out of 350 members of parliament need to join parliament sessions to avoid a quorum crisis. According to the TIB study, the state faces a loss of Tk 892.8 million due to a quorum crisis from the first to the 22nd session of the 11th parliament. Lawmakers must bear the responsibility. If the parliament leader can present 94 per cent of the total time of the parliament sessions, why can others not do so? They cannot do it because many of them remain busy in lobbying or other activities at the secretariat while parliament goes into session.