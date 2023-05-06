How long education in govt primary schools will remain neglected

To call the depiction of 40 educational institutes from the capital, portrayed by Prothom Alo on 4 May, worrying, would indeed be an understatement.

On the many, land and buildings of some schools have been unlawfully occupied while some don’t even have classrooms for the students or teachers’ common room. There are no playgrounds, toilettes or drinking water supply either.

Walls and roofs of many schools have collapsed and the floors get waterlogged during the rainy season. Deadly accidents can occur at any moment. Meanwhile, WASA’s water pumps have been installed on the grounds of many schools.

According to ministry data, there are currently 65,620 government primary schools across the country. Of them, 342 are located in the capital. The news of the land and buildings belonging to 21 of those schools being dispossessed astounds us.