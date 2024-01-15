Post-polls violence: Take stern action to maintain peace

It is alarming that violence has become an ‘integral part’ of our electoral politics. The election on 7 January was not that much competitive since Awami League’s main rival BNP did not take part.

People had a hunch that the incident of violence will be less in this election as BNP did not join it. But the reality turned out to different as incident of violence was reported even after six days of the election. In some places, religious minorities were the target of attack.

Miscreants killed Shaheduzzaman Polash, an agent of an independent candidate, in Noakhali’s Sonaimuri on Saturday. Supporters of boat (the ruling party’s electoral symbol) had been threatening him as he protested ballot stuffing on the polling center. On 9 January, supporters of independent candidate killed boat candidate’s supporter in Jhenaidah-2 constituency on 9 January. Some families of minority community fled their homes in fear of attack in Kushtia-4 constituency. Police, however, brought them back to their homes. Incident of attacks were reported in Bagerhat and Pirojpur.