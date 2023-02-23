Whose money is CDA to use for compensation?

The Detailed Area Plan (DAP) for Chattogram city in 2008 directed that no establishment can be erected within 12 feet of any canal. But many buildings have been constructed in these areas, violating the directives. Now the Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) will have to compensate Tk 2.24 billion to the owners of the buildings that have to be torn down as part of its plan to reclaim the canals.

The question is, how were the buildings constructed violating the directives of DAP? Some of the buildings that were being constructed by the bank of the canal tilted during the construction work. CDA is responsible to stop construction work of all the establishments that are illegal, unapproved and not included in the map while Chattogram City Corporation is endowed with the responsibility to look after the canal and its two banks.