No black law in the name of coordinated policy

The question is, who has the responsibility to dispel this “fishy” situation. It is the EC who has to take an effective initiative if it wants to hold a fair election. Apparently the CEC’s remarks on slowing mobile network and internet speed on the voting day might seem positive, but it actually shows a tendency to avoid responsibility. He said he does not know whether the election commission or the government or any ministry does that (slows the internet speed). The EC must know and take action in this regard for the sake of fair election. No such advice like “we do not slow the internet speed” or “it is better not to do so” will work. Those who slow the internet speed must be identified. At the same time, the EC has to ensure that no one will do that in the future.

The most objectionable remark of the CEC in the meeting was about hinting at controlling media “in the interests of the people”. The ruling quarters often use the term, “in the interests of the people”. This is not only unwarranted, but also worrisome that the CEC is echoing the speech of the ruling quarters. The “in the interests of the people” defined by the ruling quarters and the CEC could not actually be the “in the interests of the people” defined by the common people and journalists.