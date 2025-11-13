Arson and sabotage: Ensure public safety

The Bangladesh Awami League, whose activities have been banned, announced a “Dhaka lockdown” programme centering on the announcement of the date for the verdict in an International Crimes Tribunal case against several people, including Sheikh Hasina.

Around that announcement, during the past few days various places across the country have witnessed disruptive and destructive acts, especially arson, vehicle burnings, petrol-bomb attacks and incidents that have spread fear.

One person has already been killed in a bus arson. Alongside the police and RAB (Rapid Action Battalion), the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) have been deployed to handle the situation. Tension on the streets and uncertainty in people’s minds which the present reality is.