Why is the distribution system not automated?

A major power crash occurred in the national grid in 1 November 2014. The investigation committee formed at that time made 32 recommendations in their report to prevent such disasters in the future, including modernisation and digitisation of the electricity transmission system, development of all technical systems. It has not been implemented even after eight years. However, in these few years, at least three more small-scale disasters have occurred in the national grid. But who will be held accountable for not implementing the recommendation in all these days?

According to relevant experts, minor incidents happen all the time in the national grid. When several events happen together, it can lead to disaster. Once only PDB was generating electricity in the country. Now many private power plants also generate electricity. Apart from this, electricity from India is also connected to the national grid. Therefore, if power management is not automated and modernised, there is no way to get rid of the risk of such disasters.

The power department is looking for those responsible for the recent power outages. In the meantime, two officials of PGCB have been suspended due to negligence of duty. Identification of the persons responsible for the distribution company accused in the same case is underway.