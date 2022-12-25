DSHE cannot avoid responsibility for hindering implementation of  new curriculum

There have been various experiments over the education system in our country. Similarly there is no end to mismanagement in this sector. Policy makers of this sector are not as interested in implementation of the policies as formulating new policies and procedures.

The new curriculum will be launched in the new year. The pattern of learning and tests are changing. But the teachers who will implement the new curriculum have not yet been properly trained. Teachers received only one hour of subject-specific training online for teaching the students.

The implementation of the new curriculum in the first, sixth and seventh classes will begin on 1 January. The new curriculum will be introduced in the remaining grades from 2024. The outline of this curriculum was formulated last May. After that, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) sets a target and guidelines for teacher training.