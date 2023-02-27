Maternal mortality: Why is Bangladesh lagging far behind the target?

The Sustainable Development Goals talked about bringing the rate to 70 by 2030. It won’t be possible to achieve the rate in the next seven years, the experts believe. The rate in Bangladesh is better than Afghanistan (620), Nepal (174) and Pakistan (154). The rate in India is 103 while in Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka is 60, 57 and 29 respectively.

But this statistics does not prove that Bangladesh is in a better position in terms of providing better maternal healthcare. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan are behind Bangladesh in almost all the indices related to human resources and healthcare. The question is why would we remain behind of India, Maldives, Bhutan and Sri Lanka?

We have significant achievements in several sectors of healthcare, including bringing down the population growth rate, child mortality rate (currently 15 in 1000). The child mortality rate in 2009 was 28. But the achievement in decreasing maternity mortality rate is relatively low.