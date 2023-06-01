The EC should be on high alert

The election commission has expressed satisfaction over the Gazipur City Corporation polls held on 25 May. However, it cannot be said that the election was fully participatory. Many parties, including main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), did not take part in the election. The claim and the complacency of the EC would have been acceptable if all the parties had taken part in the GCC polls.

In this context, the elections to the Khulna and Barishal city corporations are going to be held on 12 June and the Rajshahi and Sylhet city polls will be held on 21 June.