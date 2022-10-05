Public university: Irregularities in recruitment must stop

The picture of public universities portrayed in the Prothom Alo report titled ‘Many professors, fewer lecturers’ is unusual. But the top officials of these higher educational institutions are eager to continue the abnormality as normal and irregularity as the norm.

The manpower structure of a university tends to be pyramid shaped, where lecturers outnumber professors. But the opposite has happened in the public universities of Bangladesh. It means they are used to an inverted pyramid structure.

According to the annual report (2020) of the University Grants Commission (UGC), there are 15,426 teachers in public universities. Among them, 6,650 teachers have PhD and MPhil degrees.