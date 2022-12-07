10 December rally: Dispute over venue should be settled soon

The BNP had announced to hold the rally on the road in front of its headquarters in the capital’s Naya Paltan area. Then the DMP stepped in and warned that no rally is allowed on the road. Instead, they provided permission to hold the rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan. But, the BNP did not agree with the permission and placed some alternative proposals. However, no decision has been taken yet over the issue.
There is a rationale behind not allowing the rally on the road. But the question is where an alternative ground can be found when there is no field in Dhaka city. The governments have occupied all the fields in the name of development. Against such a backdrop, the political parties have no choice but holding rallies on the roads. The Awami League itself held rallies on the roads earlier.
Apart from that, the reality is that even if there is a rally in Suhrawardy Udyan, the entire capital comes to a standstill. Now if the government can not provide an alternative ground, where will they hold the rally?
Earlier, the DMP had attached a 26-point condition while allowing the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. But does the ruling party also face such strict conditions for holding rallies? If yes, does the party abide by the conditions? The law enforcement agencies are not supposed to act in favour of any party, rather they should work as per law. But they in no way are being able to maintain their neutral stance.
Ahead of the BNP rally, the police have launched special operations across the country, including Dhaka, though they are claiming the drive is a part of their regular duties.
The police may verily conduct an operation to catch the criminals. But if the purpose of the operation is to arrest and harass the opposition leaders and activists, then it becomes a cause of concern. Questions have also been raised over the purpose of reviving old cases of BNP leaders or the sudden issuance of arrest warrants against some of them ahead of 10 December.
Meanwhile, a BNP leader was attacked and his car was vandalized.
The Awami League has also declared that their leaders and activists will be on guard in every neighborhood on 10 December. These announcements will push the political situation towards conflict, which no one wants.
It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that normal life is not hampered. But the activities of law enforcers and the ruling party have spread panic among the people. People from different walks of life are calling the media outlets and asking what will happen on 10 December?
Only three days left before the 10 December. We hope that the government will not let the controversy lead to a conflicting situation. As an alternative convenient place has been proposed on behalf of the BNP, the government should immediately come to a negotiation regarding the issue. It will be good for the country, politics and people.