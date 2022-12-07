10 December rally: Dispute over venue should be settled soon

Apart from that, the reality is that even if there is a rally in Suhrawardy Udyan, the entire capital comes to a standstill. Now if the government can not provide an alternative ground, where will they hold the rally?

Earlier, the DMP had attached a 26-point condition while allowing the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. But does the ruling party also face such strict conditions for holding rallies? If yes, does the party abide by the conditions? The law enforcement agencies are not supposed to act in favour of any party, rather they should work as per law. But they in no way are being able to maintain their neutral stance.

Ahead of the BNP rally, the police have launched special operations across the country, including Dhaka, though they are claiming the drive is a part of their regular duties.

The police may verily conduct an operation to catch the criminals. But if the purpose of the operation is to arrest and harass the opposition leaders and activists, then it becomes a cause of concern. Questions have also been raised over the purpose of reviving old cases of BNP leaders or the sudden issuance of arrest warrants against some of them ahead of 10 December.