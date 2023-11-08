Why would the students be victims of political conflicts?

The risk posed to education due to the political deadlock in the country is unacceptable to anyone. The decline in the number of students present in the classes due to political programmes is quite concerning.

Already a major portion of the students are suffering as a result of the unprecedented closure of educational institutions for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic. If their education gets another hit due to strikes or blockades or political instability, then it would be the last nail on the coffin for them.

According to a Prothom Alo report, the academic session at the primary and secondary level is nearing its end. The national election is scheduled to be held in January. For this reason, the education directorate has decided to hold the annual exam in November this year. Some schools have already started taking annual exams. However, most of the schools are in the final phase of the academic session.