WASA projects means extended time and cost

Any single agency takes up a development project only after doing the feasibility study. Costs are estimated, with the risks and problems of the project in mind.

Unless there’s a natural calamity, the project is supposed to end within the estimated cost estimate and time. But in case of 80 per cent projects of Dhaka WASA, the costs go up by a large margin with the extension of duration.

Prothom Alo reports the water treatment plant project (phase-3) in Sayedabad was taken about seven years ago to increase the supply of surface water in the capital.

Its duration was from July 2015 to June 2020. And the cost was estimated at Tk 45.97 billion (4,597 crore).