Zilla parishad: What is the need for polls if won without voting

The difference of zilla parishad from other local government bodies is that it is elected through indirect voting. Union parishad chairman, members, upazila parishad chairman, vice chairman, city corporation, municipal mayor and councilors are its voters. It is very similar to the style of basic democracy introduced by the military ruler Ayub Khan during the Pakistan period. We have introduced direct voting system in all level but have left an exception in zilla parishad for reasons unknown. This is the second election after the zilla parishad act was passed and both times the main opposition party boycotted it.

Local government bodies in Bangladesh were elected in a non-partisan manner from the beginning. After Awami League came to power, it has almost merged with the ruling party.

Many people are calling zilla parishad as the rehabilitation centre of the ruling party as those who did not get place in the Jatiya Sangsad, city corporation, municipality, upazila parishad are accommodated at zilla parishad. The election results showed that out of 59 zilla parishads, AL nominated candidates won in 49. Awami League rebel candidates won in six districts. Outside the Awami League, one from the Jatiya Party and three independent candidates won in the polls.