Accept pilots' justified demands

Due to the extended closure of international and domestic flights during the Covid-19 period, the revenue of state airlines Biman Bangladesh also declined drastically. Given the circumstances, the salaries and benefits of the pilot and other employees were slashed.

These salaries and allowances of all officers and employees except the pilots were adjusted three months ago. In such a situation, the demand for adjustment of salaries, allowances and other facilities of the pilots is not unreasonable.

The Bangladesh Airlines Pilots Association (BAPA) has written to the Biman authorities at least 10 times to press home their demands, but have not receive any response. They have met more than once with the airline's managing director and chairman of the board of directors. In the words of the Biman authorities, those meetings have been 'successful', but in reality the problem has not been resolved.