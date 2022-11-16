Teachers on strike: When will the two universities resume operations?

He said no one will get a job during Awami League government’s tenure without supporting the party. We beg to question, are the public universities rehabilitation centres for the pets of Awami League leaders? It has also been observed in other public universities that whoever becomes the vice-chancellor gives jobs to his children and relatives. If their pets are so qualified, why not find another job?

The reasons for the teachers' strike in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology are different. The teachers claim that if the hi-tech park is built within the university campus, the traffic of outsiders will increase. It will compromise the teaching and learning atmosphere required for an educational institution.

Their claim is not unreasonable. However, it is a matter of consideration how logical is the demand for revision of the UGC guidelines regarding the appointment and promotion of teachers.

This UGC directive is applicable to all universities. On Tuesday, UGC held a meeting with the vice-chancellors of public universities in this regard. However, no decision has been made as yet in this regard.