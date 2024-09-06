Laying siege to the secretariat not a way to achieve demands

In a democratic system, there are established democratic methods for various classes and professions to realise their demands. Just as these democratic procedures should not be suspended under any government, so should circumstances that disrupt ordinary life and administrative functions in the name of protest be avoided.

After the change of power amid the student-masses uprising, people from various classes and professions have laid siege to the secretariat, resulting in some unfortunate incidents. The secretariat is considered a crucial state facility, which is not applicable to roadways.

When Ansar members surrounded the secretariat to meet their demands, clashes occurred with the anti-discrimination students movement. As a result, nearly four hundred Ansar members were sent to jail. Subsequently, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) banned gatherings around the secretariat and the residence of the chief adviser Jamuna.