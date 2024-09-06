Public opinion survey
Laying siege to the secretariat not a way to achieve demands
In a democratic system, there are established democratic methods for various classes and professions to realise their demands. Just as these democratic procedures should not be suspended under any government, so should circumstances that disrupt ordinary life and administrative functions in the name of protest be avoided.
After the change of power amid the student-masses uprising, people from various classes and professions have laid siege to the secretariat, resulting in some unfortunate incidents. The secretariat is considered a crucial state facility, which is not applicable to roadways.
When Ansar members surrounded the secretariat to meet their demands, clashes occurred with the anti-discrimination students movement. As a result, nearly four hundred Ansar members were sent to jail. Subsequently, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) banned gatherings around the secretariat and the residence of the chief adviser Jamuna.
In this context, the daily newspaper Prothom Alo surveyed its readers, asking, "Do you support actions like roadblocks and encircling the secretariat to make demands in the current context?"
In response, 93 per cent of people answered 'No.' This indicates that they do not support such methods of protest at present.
The survey recorded 43,976 'No' votes and 2,598 'Yes' votes. The survey was conducted on Prothom Alo's Facebook page from 26 August to 1 September, with a total of 47,444 participants. Given that the number of respondents exceeded typical survey sizes, it is reasonable to consider this as a genuine reflection of public opinion.
Notably, after the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus assumed power on 8 August, various factions began protesting daily in front of the state guest house Jamuna, as well as blocking roads in areas such as Shahbagh, the National Press Club, and the secretariat.
In a speech to the nation in the evening on 25 August, chief adviser Muhammad Yunus addressed these incidents, saying, "We understand that you have accumulated a lot of suffering over the past 16 years. If we are not allowed to work, all avenues for alleviating these sufferings will be closed. I urge you to let us work."
In his speech, he expressed considerable empathy for the protesters, asking for some time for the government to address the accumulated grievances over the past 16 years. In this context, it is suggested that demands should be made through regular, non-disruptive methods such as submitting memorandums or holding meetings at designated places. Disrupting public spaces or damaging state property, regardless of how justified the demands may be, is not desirable.
No matter how justified the demands of any community may be, it is never desirable to disrupt others' normal life or to destroy state property in the pursuit of those demands.