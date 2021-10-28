All parties must exercise restraint

On the other hand, there is no evidence that the political leadership, be it the government or the opposition, has played an effective role in stopping the violence. The names of those involved in the violence show that government and opposition activists all were involved.
Many were seeking an opportunity for their personal gains. Otherwise, the violence against religious minorities in different parts of the country would not have happened.
Homes and temples of minorities have been attacked in many places. In this situation, alongside the government, all political parties and social and cultural organisations need to stand by these affected and helpless people. But our leaders are arguing almost every day to take political advantage of the incident.
This is not only sad but also an extreme mockery of the minority people. At this time, restrained and tolerant behaviour is expected from both the law enforcement agencies and the political leadership.
Police claimed that BNP was not allowed to hold the procession. In a democratic society, any citizen has the right to peaceful assembly or protest. The procession must be held in compliance with the law and in a way as to not disturb the safety of others. Rallies or processions are not desirable on the streets during office hours in the ever-congested city of Dhaka.
In that case, BNP could have chosen a weekly holiday to carry out its programme. Police were not allowed to attack the peaceful procession on the pretext that they did not have permission. According to Prothom Alo, the BNP secretary general ended the programme with a speech and asked the workers to return home. In this situation, the party needs to find out who took out the procession.
Law enforcement must be impartial in enforcing the law. Earlier, the ruling party held rallies in many parts of the city. If the question of permission has not come then, why now? On the other hand, the comments of those in power about whose name may or may not come out before the investigation is not appropriate. There is a high risk of hiding the truth.