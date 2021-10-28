All parties must exercise restraint

BNP called a rally in front of its central office at Nayapaltan on Tuesday to protest against attacks on minorities. Earlier, various parties, including the ruling Awami League, held rallies for religious harmony. No untoward incidents occurred at the time. But after the BNP's post-rally procession, the police clashed with the party leaders and activists.

Police said that they carried out a procession without any permission and hurled stones at the police. The police was forced to take action against them. On the other hand, the BNP said that the police attacked their peaceful procession and detained more than 50 activists.

We do not want to raise a debate as to who provoked whom first. It is a matter of concern that such an unpleasant incident happened in the procession of harmony? The police or other forces engaged in maintaining law and order in the state have not been able to prevent attacks on the houses of the minority community, nor have they been able to provide security for their lives and property.