Power office attacked: Why did BCL members hit engineers? 

As the country grappled with increasing load-shedding, the government took steps to bolster security at various electricity offices to shield them from infuriated consumers. However, a recent incident at the Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) office in Kaliganj Upazila of Lalmonirhat was not the result of consumer anger or protests.

Instead, it stemmed from an attack and vandalism carried out by leaders from the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), who sought to penalise an allegedly "disobedient engineer."

As reported by Prothom Alo, this event unfolded due to NESCO's Executive Engineer, Rocky Chandra Roy, declining to meet Rakibuzzaman Ahmed at the premises of Anwesha Sanskritik Group, a local club located in the vicinity of Tushbhandar Railway Station. Rakibuzzaman Ahmed is the son of the Social Welfare Minister and a Member of Parliament representing the Lalmonirhat-2 (Aditmari-Kaliganj) constituency.