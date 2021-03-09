Arrest the attackers immediately

Nearly two and a half years after the attack, the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) police has filed a charge-sheet against nine leaders and activists of the local Awami League and Chhatra League. The DB filed the charge-sheet in the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on 17 January, but the matter came to light on Friday after a month and a half.

Marsha Bernicat came to Dhaka as the US ambassador on 25 January 2015 and returned to the USA on 2 November 2018 after serving for four years. Investigating officers said they tried to nab the accused. But the accused said the police did not search for them but just wanted to know the name and address over phone.

The Bangladesh government issued a statement condemning the attack and promised to take appropriate measures. The US government wanted to know from Bangladesh about the progress of the investigation into the attack on the vehicle carrying Marcia Bernicat. They want the attack to be taken very seriously and for an effective and impartial investigation. The matter has been discussed during foreign minister AK Abdul Momen's recent visit to the United States. Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that as far as is known, the culprits have been identified and necessary actions will be taken soon.

But if the conspiracy theory is applied in the police investigation and they pretend to not to see the accused, then how will the trial take place? No citizen can attack the motorcade of a foreign ambassador or the house of another citizen on the assumption of anti-government conspiracy.