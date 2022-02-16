Attack on newspaper office to thwart trial of Taqi murder

What does it transpire from the attack on a newspaper office in broad daylight and the escaping of the miscreants unharmed? It proves that the rule of law in the country is very shaky and the freedom and security of the media is under serious threat.

At around 12:25pm on Saturday, the miscreants attacked the daily Somoyer Narayanganj office, vandalised the CCTV camera and took away computer hard disks. The attackers alleged that Ajmeri Osman, son of former Narayanganj MP Nasim Osman, was labelled as addict in the report published by the newspaper. If the report is not removed within a day, the editor is also threatened to be shot dead.