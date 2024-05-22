CCC mayor’s foreign trip: Let this ‘bad precedence’ end

The Chattogram city gets inundated whenever it pours. Even an hour of rain this month left the city dwellers in indescribable misery. The city corporation could not complete any of the projects on time that it had undertaken to alleviate the waterlogging problem.

Still, the city mayor, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, had been abroad for 74 days after assuming office.

Like many others, the city mayor might have a hobby of foreign trips. If he had travelled on his personal fund with due permission from the government, no one would have said anything. But his foreign trips should not be financed by the companies that are interested in investing in the development projects of the city.

It gives rise to questions on the ethical ground. The companies that financed his foreign trips will seek to reimburse the costs after getting the contracts, and it is the public who would bear the brunt.