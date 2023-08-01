Temporary warehouse for chemicals: Why this waste of money?

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) had previously carried out a survey in 2021 and found the existence of 1,924 chemical wholesale and retail shops in Old Dhaka. All these establishments were more or less risky. The temporary warehouses can accommodate only 52 shops whereas about 2,000 shops need to be relocated.

According to the Prothom Alo report, businessmen are reluctant to use chemical warehouses due to limited availability and high rent. Conversely, the BCIC authorities aim to transfer 52 dangerous chemical warehouses from Old Dhaka to Shyampur. How much will the relocation of 52 warehouses reduce the risk of fire?

Old Dhaka's chemical business has been a menace for the area's residents, with fires causing loss of lives for years. After the tragic Nimtali fire, which claimed 125 lives, promises were made to evacuate the warehouses. Initially, there were plans to move the chemical warehouses to Keraniganj, but it didn't materialise.

After another fire incident in Churihatta, the government announced the relocation of the chemical warehouses to Sirajdi, Munshiganj, instead of Keraniganj. The project was scheduled to be completed in June 2021, but now Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun states that if everything goes well, it will be finished by the end of this year. However, there is no clarification on what he means by 'everything.'