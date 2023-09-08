Promotion to appease will bring chaos in the administration 

Promotion typically involves elevating an employee or officer from their current position to a higher-ranking role with increased responsibilities. However, concerns have arisen regarding the promotion of numerous government officials without corresponding vacant positions.

As reported by Prothom Alo, 221 deputy secretaries and officials of similar rank were promoted to th rank of joint secretary through two notifications last Monday night. Previously, a significant number of officers were promoted to the position of joint secretary, even when there were no available posts.

In May, 114 additional secretaries were similarly promoted. Public administration sources indicate that the 29th batch of BCS administration cadre (who joined in 2011) is expected to be promoted in October.