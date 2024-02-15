Rampant extortion: Who will protect the people?

The issue of extortion was also raised during the 'secretary meeting' held at the Prime Minister's office on Monday. It is reported that one of the reasons for the increase in the price of goods is extortion during transportation. Consequently, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the secretaries to implement very strict measures in this regard.

On 1 February, a report in Prothom Alo exposed the alarming extent of extortion in Dhaka. Whether buying land, constructing a house, or conducting business, individuals are forced to pay extortion money to certain groups.

Those who comply with the demands can operate without hindrance, while those who refuse are subjected to harassment. For instance, a shopkeeper in front of Ayesha Super Market on Mazar Road in Mirpur wrote to the DMP Commissioner detailing how he was assaulted and his shop vandalised for failing to pay Tk 200,000 as demanded by the perpetrators.