Balance of power is a must in Upazila Parishad

Despite the fact that the country is being run by a parliamentary system for more than three decades, our local government structure is still run by the presidential system. Here all the power is in the hands of the head of the organisation. Others have virtually no power. The allegations, made by the Bangladesh Upazila Women's Vice Chairman's Association at a human chain organised in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday, are not baseless.

Like other local government bodies, our Upazila Parishad structure is weak and unbalanced. The chairman and vice-chairman of the council (one must be a woman) are elected by direct vote. The mayor (in case of pourashava) and the UP chairmen are members by dint of their positions. But in practice, the council is run by the will of the chairman.