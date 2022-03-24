Bangladesh tops air pollution index: When will the policymakers move?

In the 50th year of independence, Bangladesh’s achievements in socio-economic sectors are laudable. A number of global indices prove that. But we feel apprehensive about the sustainability of those achievements when we see Bangladesh ranking at the top of a negative index. Sadly Bangladesh topped the air quality index for two consecutive years for having the most polluted air. Capital Dhaka was the second most polluted city, just as in last year.

Prothom Alo published an editorial expressing its consternation when Dhaka city was hitting the headlines as the most polluted city as per the air quality index. When the country topped the list, we saw a flurry of discussions, but the situation has not improved. Instead, Bangladesh topped the list once again making every pledge, recommendation and step futile.