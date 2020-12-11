Bank authorities cannot avoid responsibility

The theft of USD 603,947 from Janata Bank's 'Janata Exchange Company INC' (known as JCI, USA) in New York, USA, is very worrying. It amounts almost 51.3 million taka. It is suspected that an employee named Sushmita Tabassum embezzled the money. She is on the run. Sushmita Tabassum has been working as a telephone operator cum teller at JCI since the launch of Janata Exchange Company INC in 2015.

According to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, Janata Bank's head office, JCI, Financial Institutions Department and Bangladesh Bank had been circulating letters for 10 months but could not recover the money or trace the suspect. But the JCI has filed lawsuits and hired lawyers in New York to recover the money. Nazrul Islam, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of JCI, retired on 27 July, 2019 Then another person named Mahbubur Rahman was posted there. But due to his visa complications, JCI telephone operator cum teller Sushmita Tabassum was asked to continue working. She was in charge of JCI from 27 July 2019 to 10 February this year and during this time the money laundering took place.