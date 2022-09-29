How will university authorities avoid responsibility?

At least 15, including the Chhatra Dal’s DU unit president and secretary, were injured in the attack. Some of the injured had to be admitted to the hospital as well. The Nilkhet police outpost is just next to the spot where the attack was carried out by Chhatra League activists.
The role of the university authorities over the matter is not only biased, but also cowardly. After the VC permitted a meeting with the leaders of the newly formed committee of Chhatra Dal, Chhatra League declared to resist them. The meaning of resistance must not be unknown to the university authorities.
In that circumstance they should have taken necessary initiatives to prevent any unwanted situation. How the university authorities were not worried at all when many feared something horrible on the campus after such a declaration from Chhatra League. Or they themselves wanted the Chhatra Dal leaders to be beaten up while going to meet the VC.
Since Awami League came to power, Chhatra League has been the dominant force in Dhaka University just like the other public universities. It is they who are deciding who will stay in the campus or who will get a seat in the halls. Therefore, what is the necessity of having university administration?
There were clashes among the student organisations on the campus in the past over counter-programmes. It is, however, hard to believe that such a heinous attack can be carried out on them over attending a meeting with the VC.
How much have they dragged down once called the Oxford of the east! Earlier in May, the leaders and activists of Chhatra League carried out an attack to thwart a programme of Chhatra Dal. At that time, there were allegations of provocative slogans against Chhatra Dal. Although there were no such allegations this time, the attack was repeated.
How did the university authorities forget that those who came under attack are also the students of the university? In the past, the university authorities and the teachers had taken their stance in favour of righteous movements of the students. Several VCs had stepped down defying the unjust order of the government. What could be more shameful than the fact that now they are working as a subordinate of a certain student organisation?
The VC has claimed to be trying to find the reason behind the incident. Photos of those who carried out the attack appeared in several media reports. Therefore, it is not hard to identify the attackers or to find the reason behind the attack.
Now, it has become a big question whether the probe committee headed by the proctor will vow to reveal the truth or not. It is not unreasonable either to question whether the VC, who failed to protect the students despite knowing the situation in advance, has the moral right to remain in the post or not.