How will university authorities avoid responsibility?

What happened on 27 September in connection with Dhaka University unit Chhatra Dal leaders' move to meet vice-chancellor (VC) Md Akhtaruzzaman is quite disgraceful.

Chhatra Dal leaders ‘exiled’ from the campus got a permission to meet the VC after the formation of their new committee. Immediately, ruling Awami League's student organisation Chhatra League decided to resist them.

They have ultimately challenged the authority of the VC and the administration at one end and taken the law in their own hands on the other. The silence of the university authorities despite all these is inexcusable.

The leaders and activists of the newly formed Chhatra Dal committee entered the campus through the ‘Mukti O Gonotontro Toron’ on the western side to meet the VC. As soon as they reached in front of the F Rahman Hall on their way to VC’s residence, the Chhatra League leaders and activists from that hall attacked them with cricket stumps and sticks.