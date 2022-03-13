Birth certificate: Why such a hassle for the people?

It is mandatory to have a national identity card or birth certificate or passport to be recognised as a citizen of the state. One has to apply to the concerned authorities following the proper procedures to get these documents. The documents should be easily available after all the verification and procedure is done.

But that is not so. There is no end to suffering and harassment to get these documents. The hassle, especially for a birth certificate, is petrifying to anyone. Although 20 years have passed since the programme was launched in 2001, it has not been possible to create an effective birth registration system, which is very unfortunate.