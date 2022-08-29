PSC should be careful in selecting examiners

The PSC found evidence of negligence against 318 examiners. Teachers of public universities and colleges have been given the responsibility of evaluating BCS exam papers.

Government officials also evaluate some papers, though they are few in number. The serious slipups found in the assessment of the 41st BCS written exams are not only alarming, but also an example of extreme irresponsibility on the part of the people concerned. As the records show, an examiner did not give marks for many answers while the given marks were not added to total in many cases.

Apart from this, there was such a difference in the assessment of the two examiners that the assessment had to be reevaluated by a third examiner. The PSC took a policy decision not to appoint a third examiner to avoid protracted proceedings. But this cannot be implemented if there is a huge difference in the assessment of two examiners. Apart from this, although there is a requirement to check the exam papers within two months, many examiners have taken over six months.